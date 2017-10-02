ValuEngine Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) to Hold

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) traded up 1.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,846 shares. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $341,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $276,139.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $4,070,841. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

