Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS AG from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS AG’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on shares of Validus Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Validus Holdings in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Validus Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Validus Holdings (VR) opened at 49.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Validus Holdings has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Validus Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Validus Holdings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Validus Holdings by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Validus Holdings by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

