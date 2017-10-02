URS Corp (URS) versus NCI Building Systems (NCS) Financial Review

URS Corp (NYSE: URS) and NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of NCI Building Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NCI Building Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares URS Corp and NCI Building Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets URS Corp N/A N/A N/A NCI Building Systems 3.18% 18.31% 5.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares URS Corp and NCI Building Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio URS Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NCI Building Systems $1.76 billion 0.63 $147.14 million $0.79 19.75

NCI Building Systems has higher revenue and earnings than URS Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for URS Corp and NCI Building Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score URS Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A NCI Building Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

NCI Building Systems has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given NCI Building Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NCI Building Systems is more favorable than URS Corp.

Summary

NCI Building Systems beats URS Corp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About URS Corp

URS Corporation (URS) is a provider of engineering, construction and technical services. The Company offers a range of program management, planning, design, engineering, construction and construction management, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning and closure services to public agencies and private sector clients worldwide. It provides its services through four reporting segments: Infrastructure & Environment, Federal Services, Energy & Construction, and Oil & Gas Divisions. URS also is a United States federal government contractor in the areas of systems engineering and technical assistance, operations and maintenance, and information technology (IT) services. It provides services for federal, oil and gas, infrastructure, power, and industrial projects and programs. On May 14, 2012, it completed the acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting. The Metal components segment’s products include metal roof and wall panels, doors, metal partitions, metal trim, insulated metal panel (IMP) products and other related accessories. The Company manufactures and distributes a range of metal products for the non-residential construction market. It operates in the United States, Mexico, Canada and China. The Company provides metal coil coating services, and designs, engineers, manufactures and markets metal components and engineered building systems. It also provides metal coil coating services for commercial and construction applications, servicing both internal and external customers.

