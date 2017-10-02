Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Ur-Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

Ur-Energy (URG) traded down 1.6522% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.5655. 122,472 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4722.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Ur-Energy had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

