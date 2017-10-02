United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 33,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.84. 795,776 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. United Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

