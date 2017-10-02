United States Steel Corporation (X) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.17% of United States Steel Corporation worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in United States Steel Corporation by 221.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Corporation in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Corporation in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel Corporation alerts:

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of United States Steel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United States Steel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United States Steel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company set a $21.00 target price on shares of United States Steel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other United States Steel Corporation news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,808.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene Sperling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,706.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,452 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/united-states-steel-corporation-x-shares-bought-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (X) opened at 25.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. United States Steel Corporation has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $41.83.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. United States Steel Corporation had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About United States Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.