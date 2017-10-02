United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of United Rentals worth $117,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of United Rentals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) opened at 138.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

