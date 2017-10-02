United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Lifted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

In other United Rentals news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,507,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,934.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) opened at 138.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

