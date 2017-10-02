United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351,873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,875,867.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,058,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 120.09 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.
