United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351,873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,875,867.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,058,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 120.09 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

WARNING: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-bought-by-trust-investment-advisors.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.