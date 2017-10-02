United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Microelectronics Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.3617615085135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Microelectronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG raised shares of United Microelectronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of United Microelectronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of United Microelectronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get United Microelectronics Corp alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) opened at 2.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.60.

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 billion. United Microelectronics Corp had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corp will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/united-microelectronics-corp-umc-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-13.html.

United Microelectronics Corp Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.