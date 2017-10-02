United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.14 on Monday. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 346.27%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/united-asset-strategies-inc-sells-12-shares-of-southern-co-so.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.