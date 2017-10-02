Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
UBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Union Bankshares Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.
Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ UBSH) opened at 35.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.24.
Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Union Bankshares Corporation had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $87.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.67 million. Analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Union Bankshares Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares Corporation by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares Corporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Union Bankshares Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
About Union Bankshares Corporation
Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.
