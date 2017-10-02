Unilever NV (UNIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. set a €52.00 ($61.90) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €46.00 ($54.76) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($69.05) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($66.67) price target on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.95 ($61.85).
Shares of Unilever NV (AMS UNIA) opened at 49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €140.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.84. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of €36.26 and a 52-week high of €51.29.
About Unilever NV
Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
