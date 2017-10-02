Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. set a €52.00 ($61.90) target price on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €46.00 ($54.76) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($69.05) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Unilever NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($66.67) price target on Unilever NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.95 ($61.85).

Get Unilever NV alerts:

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS UNIA) opened at 49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €140.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.84. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of €36.26 and a 52-week high of €51.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Unilever NV (UNIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/unilever-nv-unia-given-a-50-00-price-target-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Unilever NV

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.