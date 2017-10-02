Unilever NV (UN) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Unilever NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research note on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever NV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded up 0.30% on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,148 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.90. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever NV by 416,585.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,167,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,804,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,933,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,634 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 9,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,835 shares during the period. Finally, United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unilever NV during the 1st quarter worth $42,782,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

