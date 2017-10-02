UniCredit SpA (UCG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.81) price target by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.25 ($6.24).
UniCredit SpA (UCG) opened at 17.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.03. UniCredit SpA has a 52 week low of €9.30 and a 52 week high of €18.38. The company’s market cap is €39.87 billion.
UniCredit SpA Company Profile
UniCredit SpA is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the financial sector. Its division model is based on eight business lines: Commercial Banking Italy, Centrum and Easter Europe (CEE) Division, Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), Commercial Banking Germany, Poland, Commercial Banking Austria, Asset Management and Asset Gathering.
