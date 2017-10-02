Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Position Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) opened at 15.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.15. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Vetr raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Forward View set a $17.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

