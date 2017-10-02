UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 384,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton Limited were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 967,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 269,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 6,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 144,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 142,481 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut BHP Billiton Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.61.

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) traded up 0.96% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. 394,262 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $44.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from BHP Billiton Limited’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

BHP Billiton Limited Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

