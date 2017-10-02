UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 136,731 Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ ERI) remained flat at $25.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 57,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $355.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.15 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

