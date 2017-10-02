UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 490,899 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Coherus BioSciences worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,671,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,268,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 70.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 17,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $263,375.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,651 shares in the company, valued at $745,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) opened at 13.35 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $685.47 million. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.21. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a negative return on equity of 307.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post ($5.13) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. ValuEngine cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

