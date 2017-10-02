UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.70 Million Position in DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of DST Systems worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DST. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DST Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DST Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DST Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DST Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DST Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DST Systems Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregg Wm Givens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,244.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (DST) opened at 54.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31. DST Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.90 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DST Systems, Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DST Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.70 Million Position in DST Systems, Inc. (DST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-20-70-million-position-in-dst-systems-inc-dst.html.

Several research firms recently commented on DST. BidaskClub cut DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on DST Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST).

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.