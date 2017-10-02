U.S. Bancorp (USB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America Corporation

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Instinet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

