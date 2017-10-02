Tyson Foods’ (TSN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. BidaskClub cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) opened at 70.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.27. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post $5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.77 per share, with a total value of $184,747.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,974,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,009,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

