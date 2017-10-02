Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Vetr downgraded Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $32.34 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Shares of Twilio (TWLO) opened at 29.85 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74 billion.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $75,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $477,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,873.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

