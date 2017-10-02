Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 23.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE SPR) traded up 0.63% on Monday, reaching $78.21. 111,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post $5.24 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price objective on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $752,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,046.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $504,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

