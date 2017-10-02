Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Position in Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,934,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,651,654,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $703,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,274 shares in the company, valued at $51,505,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $16,756,628. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) traded down 1.08% on Monday, hitting $337.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,653 shares. Tesla Inc. has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99. The firm’s market cap is $56.31 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.32) EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.81.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

