Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.94 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) to announce $105.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the lowest is $103.05 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $81.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $105.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $461.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $467.11 million to $528.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million.

TNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,738,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 512,292 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,345,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 107.2% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,510 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 795.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 726,800 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) opened at 4.49 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 57 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

