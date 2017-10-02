Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.17 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 65,861 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,676,131.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,353 shares in the company, valued at $24,307,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 3,124,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $90.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/trust-co-of-toledo-na-oh-has-4-17-million-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.