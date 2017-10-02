Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,680 Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital cut Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helge Lund purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. 3,733,438 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 541.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. Schlumberger N.V. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,538.58%.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

