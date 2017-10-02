Truett-Hurst (THST) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Truett-Hurst earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7021623587046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ THST) traded down 1.586% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.234. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 106.381 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Truett-Hurst has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Truett-Hurst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company. The Company produces and sells wines and other select beverage alcohol products made from wine. The Company’s segments include wholesale and direct to consumer. Wholesale sales include its retail brand label model and brands sold through the three-tier distribution system.

