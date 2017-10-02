Press coverage about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3785485689197 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get TrovaGene Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TROV. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TrovaGene (TROV) opened at 0.73 on Monday. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s market cap is $27.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/trovagene-trov-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.