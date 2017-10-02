Tronox Ltd (TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, UBS AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) opened at 21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88. Tronox has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jogita Khilnani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Carlson acquired 25,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 11.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 669.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

