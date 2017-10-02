Trimble Navigation’s (TRMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Trimble Navigation from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Trimble Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble Navigation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get Trimble Navigation Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Trimble Navigation has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.05 million. Trimble Navigation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. Trimble Navigation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Navigation will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/trimble-navigations-trmb-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

In other Trimble Navigation news, Director Merit E. Janow sold 33,334 shares of Trimble Navigation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,691.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 44,662 shares of Trimble Navigation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $1,719,040.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $920,257.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Trimble Navigation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Navigation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in Trimble Navigation by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Navigation Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Navigation Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble Navigation Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.