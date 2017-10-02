Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Shares Up 5%

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48. 1,795,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,533,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Trevali Mining Corp from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trevali Mining Corp from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $602.17 million and a P/E ratio of 51.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

In other news, insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 100,000 shares of Trevali Mining Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$151,000.00.

About Trevali Mining Corp

Trevali Mining Corporation is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production from mineral properties. The Company holds approximately four properties in Canada and has an interest in a property in Peru with an option on a second Peruvian property.

