Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Position Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,501,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 10.60% of Transdigm Group worth $1,479,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth $205,000.

In related news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $1,690,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,298.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,337. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) traded down 0.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $255.58. 84,962 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.72 and a 52 week high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.32. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $907.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.58.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

