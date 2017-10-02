Traders Sell Visa Inc. (V) on Strength (V)

Investors sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $82.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.13 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $105.44

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Vetr raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Instinet boosted their target price on Visa from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.50) on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Get Visa Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Visa had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 272,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/traders-sell-visa-inc-v-on-strength-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.