Traders Buy Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $46.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Occidental Petroleum Corporation had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $64.11

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 2,369.23%.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter worth $8,743,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,375,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

