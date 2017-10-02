Traders Buy Shares of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (BKI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $72.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.88 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Buckeye Technologies had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Buckeye Technologies traded down ($0.55) for the day and closed at $42.00

Buckeye Technologies Company Profile

Buckeye Technologies Inc (Buckeye) is a producer of cellulose-based specialty products. The Company offers cellulose-based specialty products made from both wood and cotton and utilizing wetlaid and airlaid technologies. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Germany. The Company’s product lines can be grouped into four categories: chemical cellulose, customized fibers, fluff pulp and nonwoven materials.

