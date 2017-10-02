TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of TPI Composites worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 664,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 452,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) opened at 22.34 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of -0.46.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cowen and Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $73,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

