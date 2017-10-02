Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Get Town Sports International Holdings Inc. alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Town Sports International Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) traded down 1.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 149,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $184.14 million. Town Sports International Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Town Sports International Holdings will post ($0.24) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/town-sports-international-holdings-inc-club-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Louis Spencer Wells sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,235 shares in the company, valued at $125,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Town Sports International Holdings by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Town Sports International Holdings by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Town Sports International Holdings by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Town Sports International Holdings by 340.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States fitness. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operated 150 fitness clubs (clubs). It owned and operated a total of 102 clubs under the New York Sports Clubs (NYSC) brand name within a 120-mile radius of New York City as of December 31, 2016, including 35 locations in Manhattan.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.