Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TCSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.75 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 318.75 ($4.23), with a volume of shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.51) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/town-centre-securities-plc-tcsc-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-318-75.html.

Town Centre Securities Plc Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC is the United Kingdom-based property investment and development company. The Company is engaged in the property investment, development and trading, and the provision of car parking. The Company operates through two segments: property rental and car park operations. The Company has a portfolio around the United Kingdom, which consists of retail and office accommodation with over 900,000 square feet of retail space and over 360,000 square feet of prime office space.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.