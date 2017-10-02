Total System Services’ (TSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Instinet boosted their price target on Total System Services from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.68.

Get Total System Services Inc. alerts:

Shares of Total System Services (TSS) opened at 65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. Total System Services has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/total-system-services-tss-buy-rating-reiterated-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Total System Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

In other Total System Services news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $257,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,168,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,969. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 743,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after buying an additional 615,470 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Total System Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Total System Services by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Total System Services by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 162,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.