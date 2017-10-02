Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Holdings Trimmed by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,360 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) opened at 56.27 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Howard Weil raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

