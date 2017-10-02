Timken Company (The) (TKR) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Timken Company (The) worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Timken Company (The) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 69,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 335,460 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 194,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 272,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company (NYSE TKR) opened at 48.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.41. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Timken Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Timken Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Timken Company (The) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Timken Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Timken Company (The) Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

