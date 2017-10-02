Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.23% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 94,905 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ PFBC) opened at 60.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $867.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 28.91%. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

