Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1,510 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.07% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 860,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE CLI) opened at 23.71 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

