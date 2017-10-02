Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) opened at 125.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.38. Thor Industries has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $127.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post $7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $244,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Thor Industries by 34.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,371,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

