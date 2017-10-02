Third Avenue Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRZO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $326,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 501.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

CRZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 1.23% on Monday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 734,648 shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1,494.45%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $396,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,398,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 431,600 shares of company stock worth $5,602,306 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

