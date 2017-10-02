TheStreet cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Star Bulk Carriers Corp. alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ SBLK) traded down 1.24% on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 270,349 shares of the company were exchanged. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $608.15 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/thestreet-downgrades-star-bulk-carriers-corp-sblk-to-d.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 57.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 298,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 176.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included 73 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with a carrying capacity between 52,055 and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.