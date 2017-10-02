The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $2,100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,050.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCLN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,070.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.71.

The Priceline Group (PCLN) traded up 2.0826% on Monday, hitting $1868.9479. 138,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The Priceline Group has a 52-week low of $1,422.19 and a 52-week high of $2,067.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.6939 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,873.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,851.42.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.25 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Priceline Group will post $74.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,880.38, for a total value of $231,286.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,323.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total transaction of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Priceline Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Priceline Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

