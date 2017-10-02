The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.71.

In other The Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total transaction of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,761.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total transaction of $4,689,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 2.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1871.94. 182,900 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,873.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,851.42. The Priceline Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,422.19 and a one year high of $2,067.99.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Priceline Group Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

